Grenada will experience the virtual launch of the Floriculture Cluster Project utilising modern technology in the light of the new online normal following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The launch will signal the official start of the project and will headline the Honourable Yolande Bain-Horsford, Minister of Agriculture.

The project highlights the collaborative efforts of the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association, Compete Caribbean Partnership Facility (CCPF), and the cluster grouping; the Grenada Flower Producers and Arrangers Association with support from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Sandals Foundation.

National and local governments, international organisations in the Latin American and Caribbean region (LAC) are increasingly using the instrument of cluster development programmes to promote economic development. These programmes represent an important opportunity to develop private sector capacity, increase revenues and build on efficiencies. Additionally, clusters require interpersonal relationships to thrive thereby building trust and fostering the sharing of knowledge.

To that end, the Grenada Flower Producers and Arrangers Association will be inviting students from TA Marryshow Community College to attend the knowledge sharing activities as a way of passing on the knowledge learned during the course of the project.

Linkages and networking created as a result of the project will benefit all participants in the cluster programme. The event will take place on Thursday, 18 June 2020 at 10 am.

Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association

