Canada is committed to remaining a strong partner for Caribbean countries in these uncertain times, and recognises that the needs in the region are vast.

Canada is providing assistance to help Grenada fight climate change through the establishment of the Canada-Caricom Climate Adaptation Fund. The Canada-Caricom Climate Adaptation Fund is valued at CAD$20 million and will be implemented by the Caribbean Development Bank. Based on consultations with local governments and regional stakeholders it was decided to provide support for Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) premiums and targeted technical assistance. Through the Canada-Caricom Climate Adaptation Fund, Grenada will be eligible to receive CAD$1.9 million towards CCRIF premiums, which can be applied either towards 2020/21 premiums or combined to cover a portion of both 2020/21 and 2021/22 premiums.

The Covid-19 pandemic is a global threat that does not recognise borders and can only be overcome through coordinated action all around the world. Canada continues to contribute to international efforts to address the ongoing pandemic by providing urgent and necessary funding, including over CAD$6 million in funding to support the Caribbean’s efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Grenada’s government and health institutions have received over CAD$250,000 of that funding for emergency equipment and support. Canada will continue to invest in the special and historic relationship that unites the peoples of Canada and Grenada, and remains committed to bolstering the climate, economic, and social resilience of Caribbean countries. These investments are a concrete demonstration of Canada’s commitment.

High Commission of Canada, Barbados

