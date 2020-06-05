by Linda Straker

Grenada currently has one active Covid-19 case, and Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, urges citizens to comply with the new public health regulations that require them to wear masks in public as an integral component of living the new normal. “We have achieved a significant milestone, in that, 3 of our remaining 4 active Covid-19 cases are now medically cleared, which means that Grenada is now down to 1 active case of Covid-19,” he told citizens in a mid-day address on Friday, 5 June 2020.

Grenada has recorded 23 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19. The last person was one of the 45 cruise ship workers who were repatriated on Sunday, 24 May 2020. Giving credit to the dedicated health professionals, who have gone above and beyond duty and service for the island to get to this point, without any casualties, Steele said that this health battle isn’t yet won and Grenadians cannot afford to become complacent.

“We cannot drop our guards. We have seen from world examples, how unpredictable this disease is, and how, just when it’s believed to be under control, it can resurface, and again pose significant challenges for health systems,” he said. He warned citizens to be prepared for the second wave of the global contagion that has infected millions and killed thousands. “We must, by no means, believe that the worst is over. We must prepare for a second wave, especially as we gradually open our borders to safeguard our economy. We must expect to see further cases here on Island and we must prepare for such an eventuality.”

Grenada is targeting 30 June as the date to commence international commercial passenger traffic and Steele disclose that as the authorities allow more sectors to open domestically, during the month, the authorities will continue to test the island’s systems and ensure that it is fit for purpose for when the borders are open.

“But we cannot do it alone. This period has been about partnership. Our Grenadian people and sectors have come together and have successfully battled an unprecedented health crisis, so far. We count on that same partnership to maintain or improve our containment strategies going forward,” he said.

Pointing out that Government is doing its part, along with frontline workers in health and law enforcement, the Health Minister said that the private sector, through all its challenges, must continue to do their part because of its critical role in the economic life and the livelihood of Grenada. “A significant proportion of our population is also doing its part and we are grateful to all those who have been with us in this battle. We urge those of you who are not yet compliant in following the guidelines to please do so, now more than ever, so that we can eventually live and thrive in this new normal,” he said while urging citizens to comply with various new public health protocols.

“Wear your masks when out in public; wash your hands frequently with soap and water; and above all, practice physical distancing of at least six feet. We know that as a social people, physical distancing is difficult, but it is necessary for preventing the contraction of the disease, and in saving lives,” he said. “We know that wearing masks in public is unnatural and uncomfortable, but that is crucial in limiting the spread of the disease and in saving lives.”

Minister Steele declared that Grenada has proudly joined the ranks of nations that beat the first wave of the Covid-19 threat, but warned that there will be a second.

