The general public is informed that effective Thursday, 18 June 2020, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene, and LPG Cooking Gas) in the State of Grenada will be as follows:
GRENADA
|Products
|Old Price
|New Price
|Gasoline
|$11.46/IG
|$12.53/IG
|Diesel
|$10.59/IG
|$11.36/IG
|Kerosene
|$4.54/IG
|$5.44/IG
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|20 lb Cylinder
|$40.00
|$40.00
|100 lb Cylinder
|$145.05
|$158.90
|Bulk
|$1.55/lb
|$1.65/lb
|Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder
|$37.00
|$37.00
CARRIACOU
|Products
|Old Price
|New Price
|Gasoline
|$11.64/IG
|$12.71/IG
|Diesel
|$10.77/IG
|$11.54/IG
|Kerosene
|$4.73/IG
|$5.63/IG
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|20 lb Cylinder
|$49.00
|$49.00
|100 lb Cylinder
|$168.05
|$181.90
|Bulk
|$1.55/lb
|$1.65/lb
|Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder
|$46.00
|$46.00
PETITE MARTINIQUE
|Products
|Old Price
|New Price
|Gasoline
|$6.14/IG
|$7.21/IG
|Diesel
|$5.27/IG
|$6.04/IG
|Kerosene
|$4.73/IG
|$5.63/IG
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|20 lb Cylinder
|$49.00
|$49.00
|100 lb Cylinder
|$168.05
|$181.90
|Bulk
|$1.55/lb
|$1.65/lb
|Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder
|$46.00
|$46.00
The new retail prices are computed based on the average FOB costs, that is ex-refinery prices, for the period 13 May 2020 to 11 June 2020.
Consumers are strongly encouraged to immediately notify the Price Control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Finance, of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.
Energy Division
Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport & Implementation
