The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) through Technical advice from the monitoring team at the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, St Augustine Campus, Trinidad and Tobago (UWI SRC), advises that there has been increased seismic activity at the Kick ’em Jenny volcano.

The latest activity was observed over a 7-day period in the month of June.

Though the alert level remains at YELLOW, which is a 1.5 km exclusion zone around the summit of the volcano. However, with the increased activity, the agency encourages marine operators to be vigilant when traversing the area, as increased seismic activity also results in the emission of gases, which can reduce the density of the water around the summit.

The general public is further reminded that the exclusion zone of 1.5 kilometres must continue to be observed.

NaDMA together with UWI SRC will continue to monitor and update as necessary.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

