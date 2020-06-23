The Department of Public Administration salutes Public Officers as we observe International Public Service Day 2020 under the theme “Action Today, Impact Tomorrow: Innovating and Transforming Public Services and Institutions to realise the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Public Service Day celebrates the value and virtue of public service to the community; highlights the contribution of public service in the development process; recognises the work of public servants, and encourages young people to pursue careers in the public sector.

This year is particularly unique as Public Services everywhere have been thrust on the frontlines of fighting a global health crisis. The Department of Public Administration takes this opportunity to recognise all workers who continue to give selflessly, today and always, in service to our country. It is because of what you do, our country continues to be resilient even in the midst of deadly crises. Thank you for your remarkable acts of service!

While the activities for this year’s observance have had to be significantly scaled back. The occasion will be marked by the following activities:

Prime Minister’s Message

Press Release

Prayer of Thanksgiving

Cultural rendition in partnership with the Ministry of Culture

Wearing of Public Service Tshirts

Psychosocial Wellbeing – a talk delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development

Service Challenge – deliver service with a smile.

Happy Public Service Day!

Department of Public Administration

