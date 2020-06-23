by Linda Straker

Funerals and weddings now allowed to host 50 persons

Venue owner must be guided by physical distancing protocol

Latest regulations will remain in force until 30 June 2020

Couples who have decided to get married, will as of 23 June 2020 be able to increase the guest list, because the new Emergency Powers Regulations allow for wedding parties to host “no more than 50 persons in addition to the officiant, the bride and the groom.”

At the start of the Emergency Powers Regulations in March, weddings were not allowed but in mid-May, a decision was made by Cabinet to allow weddings to occur with 10 persons, inclusive of the couple. Funerals were also allowed with 10 persons, and are now allowed to include 50 persons.

Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, explained that 50 is the maximum for any venue but the owner of the venue must be guided by the physical distancing protocol which remains at 6 feet. “The goal here is that no more than 50 persons should gather for the wedding or the funeral and venue owners need to inform the host of any event, the number of persons that be at the venue using the guidelines.”

Section 9 of the Emergency Rules and Regulations which will remain in force until 30 June 2020 states “No person shall host or attend (a) any social activity of any description; or (b) a funeral hosting more than 50 persons in addition to the officiant and essential mortuary staff; or (c) a wedding hosting more than 50 persons in addition to the officiant, the bride and the groom.”

Since declaring a state of Emergency in March in which all citizens had to remain in their place of shelter for 24 hours, the Emergency Powers Regulations which is repealed weekly, has provided for the continued easing of the regulations which have gradually put the country back to a state of normality.

A curfew is also enforced from 9 pm to 5 am. The regulations provide for citizens to be moving around for specific reasons. “The Royal Grenada Police Force shall have powers to stop any motor vehicle and inquire as to the purposes for which that motor vehicle is being utilised, and to arrest anyone found in violation of this restriction,” states section 13 of the regulations.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.