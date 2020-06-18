2 Vincentian nationals jointly charged for the offences of Money Laundering and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by having in their possession, cash amounting to $10,000 Euros have pleaded guilty.

Lamar Condice, 35 years and Elvis Harold, 29 years, both Fishermen of Clear Valley (St Vincent) appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 18 June 2020 to answer to the charges where they pleaded guilty and were fined $5,000 each to be paid forthwith, in default, one year at Her Majesty’s Prisons.

Condice and Harold were nabbed by officers attached to the Northern Division on Sunday, 14 June 2020 following the interception of a blue fishing boat at Diamond Rock.

The men and the boat were taken to Harvey Vale, Carriacou, where a search was conducted resulting in the confiscation of approximately $10,000 Euros.

The money has been forfeited to the state.

Office of Commissioner of Police

