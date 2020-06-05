The Grenada government has reiterated its gratitude for all the assistance it has been receiving to combat Covid-19.

Speaking during a recent presentation of funds to the Ministry of Health from CIBC FirstCaribbean, Minister of Health, Hon. Nickolas Steele, expressed government’s thanks to the many generous donors to the ministry.

Minister Steele who was accompanied by other key officials involved in the national effort said he and his “fellow committee members are here so that the message is clear that all support given to the response team is gratefully received and acknowledged. We know that sacrifices are being made across the tri-island state to assist us in doing our best to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on our communities. It is our promise to continue to wage this war. Contributions such as this one serve to reiterate the global mantra: We are all in this together!”

The donation of $10,000 will be used to acquire further stocks of essential test kits needed in the countrywide effort to stem the tide of the virus.

Senator, Hon. Norland Cox, concluded the occasion by stating, “We want to express our heartfelt thanks to CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank for their generous contribution and continued support to Grenada as we combat the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The presentation was also attended by National Covid-19 Response Coordinator, Dr George Mitchell.

FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation, the charitable arm of CIBC FirstCaribbean donated US$250,000 throughout its regional footprint, for use in the fight against the pandemic.

