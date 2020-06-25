by Linda Straker

Mitch Phillip has been charged for causing death of Shenelle Alexis

First autopsy inconclusive; second conducted by forensic specialist from Trinidad

Person convicted of non-capital murder is liable to imprisonment for life

Police have confirmed that Mitch Phillip of Victoria, St Mark has been charged for causing the death of Shenelle Alexis, who was pronounced dead on 30 May 2020 at the General Hospital in St George’s.

“We conducted a second autopsy and the result of that autopsy along with other evidence gathered as part of the ongoing investigations led to the arrest and charge,” said Superintendent Vannie Curwen, who currently heads the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

The second autopsy was conducted by a forensic specialist from Trinidad and Tobago. The first was inconclusive as to the cause of death.

Phillip, who is facing the indictable charge of Non-capital Murder was charged on Wednesday, 24 June 2020. He will appear at the Gouyave Magistrate Court on Friday, 26 June. According to the criminal code, a person convicted of non-capital murder is liable to imprisonment for life.

Phillip was detained and released on different occasions by police immediately after Alexis’ death. Police had then described him as a person of interest in their investigations.

Lawyer Derrick Sylvester, on Thursday, 25 June confirmed that the family of Phillip requested his legal services for the matter.

Phillip who is a joiner by trade, operated a furniture-making shop in Victoria, and was the intimate partner of Alexis.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.