The Ministry of Finance continues to implement initiatives to facilitate improved access to its services and reduce the inconvenience of long lines at its cash offices throughout the tri-island state.

A new portal pay.gov.gd has been created to enable customers to pay Motor Vehicle Registration/Inspection fees as well as Drivers Licences online as part of continued partnership between the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) and the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

This new payment option is in keeping with the IRD’s new strategic focus of building a more customer-centric organisation by delivering efficient services to its valued taxpayers, as well as improving taxpayer compliance.

In 2020 the IRD was able to implement multiple payment options including wire and electronic funds transfers via its e-services platform.

This most recent platform: “pay.gov.gd”, is easy to use, reliable and secure and patrons are encouraged to make full use of this time-saving opportunity.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division

