by Linda Straker

Members of the Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG), appointed a 4-member committee to review its constitution which provides the guiding rules for the nonprofit organisation that is dedicated to the best interest of the media in Grenada, particularly for the furtherance of the education and professional status of its members.

Chaired by President Shere-Ann Noel, the other members of the Constitution Review Committee are Treasurer, Linda Straker, Kirk Seetahal and Neisha Peters.

“The constitution was created more than 20 years ago, and since then there have been numerous legal changes when it comes to the functioning of nonprofit organisations in Grenada. The existing constitution, for example, does not provide for a public relations officer nor floor members and it is something members have often questioned. So, the committee will be reviewing all 14 sections of the constitution and present the recommended changes to the wider membership,” said Noel.

A review of the constitution was first attempted in 2017 under the presidency of Kern Mason, but the members failed to attend the meetings set to discuss the current constitution and provide recommendations for change.

The Constitution Review Committee was one of 4 subcommittees appointed during a virtual general membership meeting held on Saturday, 20 June 2020. The other subcommittees appointed are the Training Committee, chaired 1st Vice President, Delroy Louison, with Blossom Alexis-Welch and June Paul. The subcommittee to handle membership recruitment is chaired by 2nd Vice President, Curlan Campbell, with Gerard Joseph and Joseph Cadore. The subcommittee to organise social events will be led by Joseph Cadore, and include Janelle Mc Donald and Abigail McIntyre.

“The meeting was held in accordance with the constitution to have quarterly general meetings involved healthy discussions to chart the way forward for the association and its membership, during a time when the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way how industries and organisations operate globally,” said a news release from the association. The various committees led by their chair will meet individually and report to the MWAG Executive before the September quarterly meeting.

In the meantime, the association which traditionally observes the 3rd week in June as media week, will instead celebrate with scaled down activities. The main activity will be the presentation of hampers to 2 retired media workers who are presently unwell.

