The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation informs that the Grenville Market is open for business within the guidelines of Covid-19 effective Friday, 5 June 2020.

Regular Vendors

The general public is informed that the market management made arrangements for vendors who sell produce at the Grenville Market on a daily basis from Monday to Saturday. The market hours remain the same, 6 am to 6 pm.

The social distancing of 6 feet is in effect and as a result, vendors may not necessarily retain their original stalls. All vendors are asked to comply with the Covid-19 protocols, which means they must wear a face mask and have sanitising solutions at their stalls. Shoppers are required to comply with the protocols as well by wearing a face mask and maintaining a social distance of 6 feet.

Weekend Vendors

Vendors who sell on Friday only, Saturday only or Friday and Saturday only, must call the office at 442-5322 before going to the market on those days to ensure they can be accommodated at the weekend section of the market. This has become necessary as a result of the limited space.

The ministry extends its appreciation to all vendors who participated in the re-opening of the market for their compliance so far and takes this opportunity to encourage vendors and shoppers alike to remain safe.

The other sections of the market will remain closed.

For further information, please contact:

Merina Jessamy, Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure Development and Implementation at 440-2271 or via email at [email protected];

Hudson Codrington, Market Manager at 442-5322 or via email at [email protected]

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.