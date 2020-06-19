The Division of Social Development and Housing in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government informs beneficiaries of the Public Assistance Programme that payment of monthly grants for June will take place from Wednesday 24 to Monday 29 June 2020.

All beneficiaries are advised that payments will be made at the Revenue Office in Hillsborough, Carriacou.

For more information, please contact the ministry’s HELPLINE on (473) 443-6026.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.