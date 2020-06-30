Uncertified skilled men and women between the ages of 16 and 35 are invited by the National Training Agency (NTA) to apply for scholarships to participate in the Assessment of Prior Learning (APL) Programme to receive CVQ/NVQ certification in the following occupational skill areas:

Electrical Installation (CVQ 2)

General Construction (CVQ 2)

Plumbing (CVQ 2)

Wall and Floor Tiling (CVQ 2)

Allied Health – Geriatric Caregiver (CVQ 2)

Poultry Rearing (NVQ 2)

Interested candidates can complete the application form online at www.grenadanta.gd. The deadline for applications is 20 July 2020.

The scholarships are offered under the Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP) through the Ministry of Finance. It is funded by the Government of Grenada, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

For more information call the NTA at 435-9092 or 435-9093 or email: [email protected]

NTA

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.