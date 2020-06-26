In keeping with its mandate, while following the new protocols regarding physical distancing, the Office of the Integrity Commission successfully accommodated the filing of declarations of its second batch of public officers for this year.

On Thursday, 25 June, employees of the Physical Planning Unit (PPU) filed their declarations of assets, liabilities, income and interests in relations to property. In keeping with the Integrity In Public Life Act 24 of 2013, First Schedule No.33 which states that “all Public Officers including non-established officers receiving a salary in excess of $2,000 per month”, the 8 employees within that category were served notices to file declarations. Seven of the 8 filed their declarations on Thursday.

In February, 55 public officers across various public offices received notices and filed declarations. However, with the onset of Covid-19 and the ensuing State of Emergency, the Integrity Commission was forced to postpone the declaration filing of 63 police officers in March. The Commission is in the process of rescheduling this batch of public officers with a view to having it done within the next 2 to 3 months.

Compliance work has been completed on all declarations received last year and up to February this year. The Commission has issued and received 857 declarations from the time it started receiving declarations in 2014 to the present.

Office of the Integrity Commission

