Corporal #450 Che Charles, 38 years, of Grand Anse, St George who appeared at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 on sexual charges has been granted $15,000 bail with 2 sureties.

Charles will make his next court appearance on 20 August 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

