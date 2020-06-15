Property owners are reminded that 30 June is the deadline for the 5% rebate on their property tax.

Payment must be made in full to benefit from the rebate. A number of options are available to pay Property Tax to the Inland Revenue Division.

Cash : Cash payments can be done at Inland Revenue Division (IRD) Cash Office and District Revenue Offices.

: Cash payments can be done at Inland Revenue Division (IRD) Cash Office and District Revenue Offices. Cheque : Cheques can be mailed or dropped off at Cheque Drop off Box located at the Inland Revenue Division.

: Cheques can be mailed or dropped off at Cheque Drop off Box located at the Inland Revenue Division. Online: Taxpayers must register to become an E-User by logging on to taxeservices.gov.gd. Taxes can be paid using your Credit/Debit Card or Account to Account Transaction through the Grenada Cooperative Bank Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT). This method of payment is facilitated by banks within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

Intermediary Bank: St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank

Bank’s Address: PO Box 343, Basseterre, St Kitts, WI

Account No.: 24673

Swift Address: Knanknsk

Beneficiary Bank Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited Church Street, St George’s Grenada, WI

Swift Address: GROAGDGD

Beneficiary Account Name: Government of Grenada

Beneficiary Account Number: 100050741

Eastern Caribbean Dollar (ECD) Wire Transfers

Swift Address: GROAGDGD

Beneficiary Account Name: Government of Grenada

Beneficiary Account Number: 100050741

Wire Transfer (Diaspora): Via Selected banks around the world for Taxpayers in the Diaspora

Swift Address: GROAGDGD

Beneficiary Name: Government of Grenada

Beneficiary Bank: Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited Church Street, St George’s Grenada, WI

Beneficiary Account Number: 100050741

Taxpayers who are unable to take advantage of the 5% rebate can pay their property tax monthly and complete their payment by 29 August to avoid penalties. Interest on the unpaid amount will take effect from 1 September. NB: Taxpayers paying property tax after 30 June will not benefit from the 5% rebate or discount. For more information email the Inland Revenue Division at [email protected]

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division

