A 5-point score difference landed the members of the Proposition team victory, in the St Andrew’s leg of the 2020 Parish Youth Debate, amassing a total of 1,258 points.

Eloquence, poise, research and diction were evident among the young debaters from within the parish of St Andrew during the 2nd sitting of the debate. “Acknowledging that Covid-19 has pushed us into an era where education and technology are intertwined, be it resolved that the current protocols which now exist be made permanent fixture to our education system,” was the theme chosen for the debate.

The debate, an initiative by the Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and the Arts is geared towards providing opportunities for youth inclusion on current issues affecting the populace.

Minister with responsibility for Youth Development, Hon. Kate Lewis, commended the debaters on their efforts, their style of delivery and the depth of their research on the topic. “As a government, we are conscious of the importance of having young people lend their voices to issues that affects them and we are very proud to continue with our youth engagements because in any crisis, the people that are most affected, are the young people.”

Charimine Joseph, first timer in the Parish Youth debate, was named Top Debater. The next debate is carded for Monday, 29 June and will feature participants from the parish of St David.

The theme chosen for Monday’s debate is “with the present Economic Crisis, propelled by Covid-19, the Government of Grenada should move to legalise all forms of gambling in an effort to boost the economy.”

Ministry of Youth Development

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.