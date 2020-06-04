by Linda Straker

Immigration authorities have confirmed that one of the two deportees who returned to the island last Thursday, May 2020 from the USA does not have family on island, though he is a born Grenadian.

“Our research has shown that he is a Grenadian by birth, so we have to accept him as a Grenadian. His parents who are from other OECS territories were in Grenada at the time of his birth and shortly after, returned with him,” said Leroy Joseph, Head of Immigration. “Grenada was left with no choice but to accept the young man who is in his 30s. He was born here, so that makes him a Grenadian,” he admitted. Both deportees were placed in 14 days quarantine upon arrival as part of the new health protocol for all repatriated citizens.

The other person who is in his 60s, is confirmed to be a Grenadian by birth and has family members on island. He served 17 years in jail for rape. “After the 14 days quarantine, we will have no choice but to release them into society because they have already served time in jail and were returned here because of US laws after serving time in prison for offences,” Joseph said.

It is understood that the young man will be residing with a family friend until flights are available to the territory in which his parents reside. The deportation of the 2 came almost 8 weeks after United States President, Donald Trump, signed an executive order mandating that any country which delays or denies acceptance of its citizens who violate the law of the US will face sanctions. The order said that visa sanction will be imposed if “the government of a foreign country denies or unreasonably delays the acceptance of aliens who are citizens, subjects, nationals, or residents of that country after being asked to accept those aliens, and if such denial or delay is impeding operations of the Department of Homeland Security necessary to respond to the ongoing pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2.

