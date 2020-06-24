Request for Quotation for Branded Merchandise

Project Name: Climate-Resilient Agriculture for Integrated Landscape Management

BACKGROUND

Grenada’s biodiversity is being threatened by unsafe agricultural practices and encroachment from human settlements, resulting in habitat loss and fragmentation, overexploitation of biological resources, and pollution.

The project objective is to operationalise integrated agroecosystem management through mainstreaming biodiversity conservation in production landscapes and increasing the resilience of agricultural systems.

TYPE OF MERCHANDISE:

6” X 8” Hardcover notebook

16 oz Glass Coffee/Tea Mug

16” X 15” Tote Bag

SCOPE OF QUOTATION

Quotation should be submitted to [email protected], by Friday, 10 July 2020 with the subject line “Quotation for Branded Merchandise”. The quotation must contain the following:

Cost for branded Merchandise with 4 printed logos (single colour)

Detail description of the item including based colour and material type (e.g. cotton, polyester)

Sample pictures of proposed merchandise

EVALUATION OF QUOTATIONS

Quotations shall be evaluated through a best value for money approach.

