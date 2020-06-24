Request for Quotation for Branded Merchandise
Project Name: Climate-Resilient Agriculture for Integrated Landscape Management
BACKGROUND
Grenada’s biodiversity is being threatened by unsafe agricultural practices and encroachment from human settlements, resulting in habitat loss and fragmentation, overexploitation of biological resources, and pollution.
The project objective is to operationalise integrated agroecosystem management through mainstreaming biodiversity conservation in production landscapes and increasing the resilience of agricultural systems.
TYPE OF MERCHANDISE:
- 6” X 8” Hardcover notebook
- 16 oz Glass Coffee/Tea Mug
- 16” X 15” Tote Bag
SCOPE OF QUOTATION
Quotation should be submitted to [email protected], by Friday, 10 July 2020 with the subject line “Quotation for Branded Merchandise”. The quotation must contain the following:
- Cost for branded Merchandise with 4 printed logos (single colour)
- Detail description of the item including based colour and material type (e.g. cotton, polyester)
- Sample pictures of proposed merchandise
EVALUATION OF QUOTATIONS
Quotations shall be evaluated through a best value for money approach.
