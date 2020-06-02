The Government of Grenada has issued the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations, 2020 in an effort to reduce the movement of persons in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief Magistrate informs the general public that following renovations to meet the Covid-19 protocols recommended by the Ministry of Health, in person hearings have resumed in St George’s at Magistrate Court No. 1 beginning on Monday, 18 May 2020 and in the Eastern District, the magisterial court in the parish of St Andrew, that is, the Grenville Magistrate Court, beginning 25 May 2020. Beginning 1 June 2020 in person hearings will resume at the following magistrate courts:

In the Southern District, Magistrate Courts No. 2 and No. 3, St George’s

In the Western District, Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court, St Patrick

In Eastern District, St David’s Magistrate’s Court, St David.

The Chief Magistrate also wishes to assure the general public that general operations of the magistrate courts continue. The Magistracy Department is opened on all designated business days. However, the Magistrate Court Office encourages you to contact us at [email protected] or 440-0030/440-2060/440-6163 as some of our services may be available remotely.

During this period, the court continues to practice the Covid-19 protocols recommended by the Ministry of Health. Criminal matters before the court, which include (but are not limited to) Domestic Abuse, Sexual Offences, Protection Orders, Bail Applications, Remand, First Appearances and Sentencing are being heard in person and by the court using video conferencing technology. The Magistracy Department also continues to process pending police matters to ensure that the limitation period for such matters do not expire and that the complainants are also ensured access to justice. All the magistrate courts remain accessible for these purposes.

On behalf of the management and staff of the magistrate courts, I wish continued health and safety for you and your families and remind you to do your part to safeguard our nation.

Teddy St Louis, Chief Magistrate (Ag), 29 May 2020

