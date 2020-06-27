Acting Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin has ordered an investigation into an alleged altercation that occurred at Fort Jeudy, St George.
Progress on the status of the matter will be made public in an upcoming Press Brief scheduled for Monday, 29 June 2020.
While the police recognise the people’s right to assemble, the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is appealing to the general public to be calm as investigation continues in the matter.
Office of Commissioner of Police
Stop pandering To the White man like a bunch of “Sambo’s”…Grow some “balls“, arrest the criminals and jail them! The same way you would be quick to jail them if they were Black.
Slave mentality still exists. Jesus is not white so stop worshipping white skin. Look out for each other and apply rules, laws and consequences equally regardless of race or nationality.
So if we didn’t speak up the police force would of done nothing. Shame on the Royal Grenadian police force dam shame!!
The police should be ashamed to be asking for calm when they had this problem in their hands .
Grenada is a loving and peaceful little island and we are NOT going to allow anyone to spoil it.
We are not slaves to anyone nor are we going to allow such behaviour in our island.
Fire pon Babylon