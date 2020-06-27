Acting Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin has ordered an investigation into an alleged altercation that occurred at Fort Jeudy, St George.

Progress on the status of the matter will be made public in an upcoming Press Brief scheduled for Monday, 29 June 2020.

While the police recognise the people’s right to assemble, the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is appealing to the general public to be calm as investigation continues in the matter.

Office of Commissioner of Police

