17 civilian staff are now formal members of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

The appointees, 13 females and 4 males took their oath of office as Rural Constables on Monday, 22 June 2020 during a brief ceremony at Police Headquarters, Fort George.

One other person who was previously a Rural Constable was appointed as a police officer.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Edvin Martin, in congratulating the newly sworn members of the RGPF, encouraged them to do their best and be professional in their duties.

Office of Commissioner of Police

