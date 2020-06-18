A marine search is ongoing for a local fisherman who reportedly left Fort Jeudy Bay on a fishing expedition aboard a 14-feet blue (outside) and red (inside) coloured fishing boat on Wednesday, 17 June 2020.

The man was reportedly about 2 nautical miles outside Point Salines when he encountered engine problems. An early afternoon and late evening search on Wednesday by a small vessel and the Coast Guard respectively, proved futile in locating him.

A marine search, which resumed today, Thursday 18 June 2020, has also proved futile thus far.

Vessels in the area are urged to keep a lookout for the missing boat.

Office of Commissioner of Police

