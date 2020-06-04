The St Patrick’s Youth Organisation is primarily a debating group which was formed on 4 June 2012 by the members of the St Patrick’s Youth Parliamentarians.

Our objectives are to edify persons about problems, address situations young people face and to engage dialogue for change. SPYO is guided by the motto; “Building Tomorrow’s Leaders Today” and indeed this organisation abides by this motto in every single way.

The group aims to give a voice to the youth of St Patrick through debates and other youth-focused activities. The core values of the St Patrick’s Youth Organisation are LEADERSHIP, CHARACTER BUILDING, SERVICE and INCLUSIVENESS.

The current President of the St Patrick’s Youth Organisation is Brent Alexander who was one of the founding members in 2012. Alexander is the glue that holds this organisation together and today we acknowledge his dedication, motivation and great leadership.

As we celebrate 8 years of leadership, achievements, togetherness and determination, we focus on the theme: “Courage to take the lead, overcoming every obstacle while exploring countless possibilities.”

Over the past 8 years, SPYO has accomplished many feats. Some of these include:

The distribution of food supplies to needy persons in St Patrick. Annual beach clean-ups. Annual back to school distributions to needy students. Hosting panel discussions and debates on pertinent issues that affect youth and society on a whole. The hosting of SPYO’S annual inter-primary school debate which came on stream in the year 2013. However, this has been cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 but by God’s grace, this initiative will continue to be on stream in many years to come. Collaborating with the Grenada Houston Association to repainting the entire Form 2 block of the Mac Donald’s College.

This prominent community organisation was announced the winner of the prestigious environmental prize worldwide on 4 June 2019 in the National ENERGY GLOBE Award (Grenada), as a result of our participation with GIZ and UNDP in hosting a Climate Change Education and Awareness Campaign Project.

SPYO is happy to announce the introduction of 2 new outreach programmes namely:

“Caring Hands”; a food drive under the Crisis Support Initiative. A talk show which is aimed towards addressing various issues affecting youth and the nation as a whole in these perilous times.

Although we are proud of our accomplishments during the years, we still have major room for improvement and much more accomplishments to come.

We wouldn’t have been so successful if it were not for our past and present members and all our stakeholders and their contributions throughout the years. Thus, we say a big thank you to all these persons.

SPYO also extends congratulations to one of our member Gideon George who has been awarded the Republic Bank Scholarship for 3 years, commencing academic year 2019/2020.

This year we celebrate our 8 years as an organisation virtually as we follow Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. We wouldn’t have come so far without Christ in the midst of it all and we are forever grateful.

Today we say hip hip hooray! as we celebrate and reflect on our 8 years of existence. Each countless possibility explored, every talent discovered will light the way forward as the St Patrick’s Youth Organisation is armed with courage, taking the lead and aspiring to succeed.

SPYO

