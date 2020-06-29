Move forward with us. We’re looking for the best. If you’ve got what it takes, then simply apply.

THE COMPANY:

The SUPERFUND Group was founded in 1995 in Vienna, Austria, and its members have been pioneers in the financial services industry since inception.

SUPERFUND firsts include:

The first international managed futures fund for retail investors.

The first managed futures fund with a savings plan.

The first managed futures fund provider with international investment consulting and education centres.

The fully-automated trading systems utilised by the SUPERFUND Group have an established 21+ year track record.

Over 70 awards and number one rankings (the Wall Street Journal and Standard & Poor’s 5 Stars) mark SUPERFUND Group products as among the premier managed futures funds worldwide.

SUPERFUND Group companies maintain oﬃces in Grenada, Amsterdam, Zurich, Vienna, Warsaw, Hong Kong, Tokyo and others.

Fund Accountant

THE OPPORTUNITY:

In line with its continued strengthening of its current operations, SUPERFUND is seeking intelligent, ambitious and creative individuals to join the Superfund oﬃce in Grenada.

Responsibilities consistent with the full-time available position include without limitation:

Review of Daily/Weekly/Monthly P&L/NAV estimates

Review Yearly NAV accounting work

Communicating with fund administrators, brokers and custodians

Calculating and instructing foreign currency hedging

Review of investment transactions

Reconciling daily cash accounts

Carry out cash management activities

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:

Educational qualification in the accounting, finance or management fields (BSc, ACCA etc)

Strong Microsoft Excel skills

Organised, methodical and with an eye for detail

Excellent interpersonal and written communications skills

Junior Trader

THE OPPORTUNITY:

Responsibilities consistent with the available position include without limitation:

Conduct market research and analysis

Daily account reconciliations

Daily reporting to management

Any other duties as required by assigned superiors

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:

Essential

Ability to work evening and overnight shifts

Excellent knowledge and experience in MS Word and Excel

Strong analytical skills

Strong math and statistical skills

Strong communication skills

Excellent English skills (writing and verbal)

Great teamwork abilities

Exceptional time management skills

Observant to detail

Highly motivated, Excellent attitude towards work

Desirable

Conclusion of Bachelor Degree, preferably in Business Administration or Accounting/Finance, MIS

Interest in stock markets and/or economic indicators

Working knowledge of SQL (Querying data)

Some knowledge of Tableau

Work experience in same/similar position

Interested parties should send a cover letter and resume to [email protected]

Qualified candidates will be contacted directly.

* All information contained herein is for recruitment purposes only. It constitutes neither a solicitation to invest nor an oﬀer to buy or sell any products herein referenced. Every capital investment involves substantial risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

