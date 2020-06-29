Move forward with us. We’re looking for the best. If you’ve got what it takes, then simply apply.
THE COMPANY:
The SUPERFUND Group was founded in 1995 in Vienna, Austria, and its members have been pioneers in the financial services industry since inception.
SUPERFUND firsts include:
- The first international managed futures fund for retail investors.
- The first managed futures fund with a savings plan.
- The first managed futures fund provider with international investment consulting and education centres.
The fully-automated trading systems utilised by the SUPERFUND Group have an established 21+ year track record.
Over 70 awards and number one rankings (the Wall Street Journal and Standard & Poor’s 5 Stars) mark SUPERFUND Group products as among the premier managed futures funds worldwide.
SUPERFUND Group companies maintain oﬃces in Grenada, Amsterdam, Zurich, Vienna, Warsaw, Hong Kong, Tokyo and others.
Fund Accountant
THE OPPORTUNITY:
In line with its continued strengthening of its current operations, SUPERFUND is seeking intelligent, ambitious and creative individuals to join the Superfund oﬃce in Grenada.
Responsibilities consistent with the full-time available position include without limitation:
- Review of Daily/Weekly/Monthly P&L/NAV estimates
- Review Yearly NAV accounting work
- Communicating with fund administrators, brokers and custodians
- Calculating and instructing foreign currency hedging
- Review of investment transactions
- Reconciling daily cash accounts
- Carry out cash management activities
WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:
- Educational qualification in the accounting, finance or management fields (BSc, ACCA etc)
- Strong Microsoft Excel skills
- Organised, methodical and with an eye for detail
- Excellent interpersonal and written communications skills
Junior Trader
THE OPPORTUNITY:
Responsibilities consistent with the available position include without limitation:
- Conduct market research and analysis
- Daily account reconciliations
- Daily reporting to management
- Any other duties as required by assigned superiors
WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:
Essential
- Ability to work evening and overnight shifts
- Excellent knowledge and experience in MS Word and Excel
- Strong analytical skills
- Strong math and statistical skills
- Strong communication skills
- Excellent English skills (writing and verbal)
- Great teamwork abilities
- Exceptional time management skills
- Observant to detail
- Highly motivated, Excellent attitude towards work
Desirable
- Conclusion of Bachelor Degree, preferably in Business Administration or Accounting/Finance, MIS
- Interest in stock markets and/or economic indicators
- Working knowledge of SQL (Querying data)
- Some knowledge of Tableau
- Work experience in same/similar position
Interested parties should send a cover letter and resume to [email protected]
Qualified candidates will be contacted directly.
* All information contained herein is for recruitment purposes only. It constitutes neither a solicitation to invest nor an oﬀer to buy or sell any products herein referenced. Every capital investment involves substantial risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
