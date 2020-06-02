The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable in the month of June 2020.

8 June: Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax Due and Payable

10 June: Gaming Tax Due and Payable

20 June: Value Added Tax (VAT) and Excise Tax Return Due and Payable

29 June: Income Tax Returns due for businesses with Fiscal Year ending 31 March 2020

30 June: Deadline for 5% Rebate on Property Tax for 2020

30 June: Deadline for Payments on Motor Vehicle Licences Vehicle Numbers 751-999 with plural letters Vehicle Numbers 7051-9999 with singular letters



NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest. Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office, online via https://taxservices.gov.gd/ or account to account transactions.

For further information, please contact Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance via email [email protected].

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.