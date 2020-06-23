A technical team from the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands will visit Carriacou from 24-26 June to offer support to the resuscitation of the livestock sub-sector.

As part of this initiative, the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands proposed agenda includes a Farmers Outreach Programme in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The following services will be rendered as part of the Farmers Outreach Programme:

Veterinary Support

Farm Labor Assistance

Backyard Gardening and other Technical Support

Interested farmers and persons seeking any of the above-mentioned services are advised to call the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government HELPLINE (473) 443-6026 for reservations.

