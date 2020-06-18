The general public is informed that all theoretical and practical driving exams will resume effective Monday, 22 June 2020 at 8 am at the Licencing and Inspection Centre Dusty Highway and will continue on different days of the week at licencing centres throughout the tri island state, as per schedule:

Carriacou: Monday to Friday of every week

Victoria: Every 1st Thursday of each month

Sauteurs: Every 2nd Thursday of each month

St David: Every 3rd Thursday of each month

St Andrew: Every 2nd Wednesday and last Thursday of each month

Dusty Highway: Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of each week (except every 2nd Wednesday of each month).

NB: All persons MUST comply with the Covid-19 protocols as established by the Ministry of Health and as stated in the Regulations, (6 feet physical distance, masks).

Office of Commissioner of Police

