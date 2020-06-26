Project name: EnGenDER Project

Duration of Assignment: 30 business days

BACKGROUND

EnGenDER seeks to further integrate gender equality and human-rights based approaches into disaster risk reduction (DRR), climate change (CC) adaptation and environmental management frameworks and interventions and identify and address some of the gaps to ensure equal access to DRR and climate change and environment solutions for both men, women, boys and girls in nine Caribbean countries (Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Suriname).

It aims to empower governments to take ownership of their disaster risks and exposure with better national arrangements to deal with possible large-scale recovery needs, including improved shock responsiveness in national systems and better social protection finance tools for the most vulnerable. As such, the project’s ultimate outcome is improved climate and disaster resilience for women and girls and key vulnerable populations [1] and future generations in the Caribbean.

SCOPE OF WORK:

The EnGenDER Project is seeking the services of a graphic design expert to design a Gender-Based Violence Ad Campaign.

SPECIFIC OBJECTIVE

Under the overall guidance and supervision of the Project Coordinating Unit (PCU), the consultant will design and execute Artwork for the EnGenDER Ad Campaign.

EXPECTED OUTPUTS/ DELIVERABLES

The following results are expected from the Consultancy:

To design flyer/poster and newspaper ad for a Gender-Based Violence Ad Campaign.

The consultant is responsible for ensuring they are the copyright owner of designs used in this task.

LANGUAGE

The reporting language for this consultancy is English. All outputs, contributions, documents, literature and data sources are to be produced and submitted in relevant format to the PCU.

LOCATION OF WORK

The Consultant will operate from their usual work station.

SCOPE OF PROPOSAL PRICE AND SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS

The consultant is required to prepare and submit a financial proposal for evaluation to [email protected].

The proposal must contain the following:

Graphic Designer profile (experience and qualifications).

A maximum of 2 samples of previous flyer/poster ads can be submitted in your proposal as evidence of relevant experience.

Proposed cost of the flyer/poster and newspaper ad design.

Two references.

Payments will be based on approved deliverables

COMPETENCIES

Over 3 years’ experience in graphic and layout designing/publication production.

Excellent command of Adobe applications including Photoshop, Illustrator or InDesign.

Advanced understanding of vector-based imagery, such as maps and logos is essential.

Proven ability to deliver high-quality results under tight deadlines.

Proven ability to follow guidelines and work under pressure

Good knowledge on how to develop a cost-effective artwork campaign.

Ability to work, and coordinate work efficiently, within a team of experts and stakeholders with partially overlapping areas and to contribute to joint output.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICANTS

Proposals should be submitted by Friday, 10 July 2020.

EVALUATION OF QUOTATIONS

Applicants shall be evaluated through a cost-based and draft design approach.

