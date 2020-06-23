REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

Graphic Design Specialist for Project Artwork

Project name: Climate-Resilient Agriculture for Integrated Landscape Management

Duration of Assignment: 30 business days

BACKGROUND

Grenada’s biodiversity is being threatened by unsafe agricultural practices and encroachment from human settlements, resulting in habitat loss and fragmentation, overexploitation of biological resources, and pollution.

The project objective is to operationalize integrated agroecosystem management through mainstreaming biodiversity conservation in production landscapes and increasing the resilience of agricultural systems.

SCOPE OF WORK:

The GEF/UNDP Climate-Resilient Agriculture for Integrated Landscape Management Project is seeking the services of a graphic design expert to design and develop a project logo. The logo should reflect the theme of climate-resilient agriculture for integrated landscape management.

The logo will be used as the identity for aforementioned project and will be utilized on all promotional materials, newsletters, events and all documents published by the project.

SPECIFIC OBJECTIVE

Under the overall guidance and supervision of the Project Coordinating Unit (PCU), the consultant will design and execute Artwork and Animation for the GEF/UNDP Climate Resilient Agriculture for Integrated Landscapes Project Campaign Launch and Branding.

EXPECTED OUTPUTS/ DELIVERABLES

The following results are expected from the Consultancy:

Project Logo Design and The logo should be supplied with a variety of full-colour high resolutions files, for use in different applications. The Logo dimensions should be a minimum of 1,000 pixels (width) X 600 pixels (height).

Project Media Wall Pull-up Banners (x2) The size of the banner is 33.5 inches(width) X 78.7 inches (height)

The consultant is responsible for ensuring they are the copyright owner of designs used in this task.

LANGUAGE

The reporting language for this consultancy is English. All outputs, contributions, documents, literature and data sources are to be produced and submitted in relevant format to the PCU.

LOCATION OF WORK

The Consultant will operate from their usual workstation.

SCOPE OF PROPOSAL PRICE AND SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS

The consultant is required to prepare and submit a financial proposal for evaluation to Ms Rudo Udika ([email protected]), the PCU for Climate-Resilient Agriculture for Integrated Landscape Management Project. The proposal must contain the following:

Graphic Designer profile (experience and qualifications)

A maximum of four logos can be submitted in your proposal as evidence of relevant experience

Proposed cost of the Project Logo Design and Animation, and Project Media Wall Pull-up Banners (x2)

Two references

Payments will be based on approved deliverables.

COMPETENCIES

Over 3 years’ experience in graphic and layout designing/publication production.

Excellent command of Adobe applications including Photoshop, Illustrator or InDesign.

Advanced understanding of vector-based imagery, such as maps and logos is essential.

Proven ability to deliver high-quality results under tight deadlines.

Proven ability to follow guidelines and work under pressure

Good knowledge of how to develop a cost-effective artwork campaign.

Ability to work, and coordinate work efficiently, within a team of experts and stakeholders with partially overlapping areas and to contribute to joint output.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICANTS

Proposals should be submitted by Friday, 10 July 2020.

EVALUATION OF QUOTATIONS

Applicants shall be evaluated through a cost-based and draft design approach.

