The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Project Coordinating Unit is seeking to employ, on a part-time basis, a talented and professional Communications Coordination Assistant with excellent speaking and writing skills.

Your duties will be diverse and multi-faceted, therefore excellent professional skills are vital for this role.

The successful candidate must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills must be able to multitask and adapt. To ensure success, the Communications Coordination Assistant must be innovative, organised, and self-motivated with a keen interest in driving strategic messages to key internal and external stakeholders.

Job Duties and Responsibilities:

Plan and implement a communications strategy that includes media outreach and social media content creation.

Research and write press releases, and content for infographics, blogs, and newsletters.

Arrange and coordinate press conferences, and plan events.

Write content for both print and web, blog, brochures, and newsletter.

Monitor the unit’s social media and online presence.

Organise and direct public-awareness events.

Ensure that all promotional materials meet the organisation’s brand identity strategy.

Work with key internal stakeholders to brainstorm content ideas, in line with the organisation’s strategy and in support of various program initiatives.

Support and evaluate results of communication campaigns with the team.

Build and maintain relationships with journalists and key external stakeholders.

Communications Assistant Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Communications, Public Relations or Journalism.

A minimum of 2-3 years’ experience working in a marketing or communications position.

Possess a solid understanding of effective communication techniques.

Must have excellent writing and editing skills.

Be able to communicate clearly and effectively.

Strong time-management and organisational skills.

Works well under pressure and meets tight deadlines.

Highly computer literate with capability in email, MS Office and related business and communication tools.

Content writing experience for all media platforms.

Meticulous attention to detail.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICANTS

To apply for this position, please submit your motivation letter and CV to [email protected] by 5 pm on Monday, 6 July 2020.

