by Linda Straker

3 male Trinidadians tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Trinidad

Contact tracing has resulted in 154 persons receiving rapid tests

Significant number from a manufacturer of non-alcoholic beverages

Contact tracing related to the 3 people who left Grenada on Wednesday and tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Trinidad, have so far resulted in 154 people at different locations receiving rapid tests.

“All have so far tested negative and the health officials are currently awaiting results of PCR samples,” said a health official who confirmed that the 3 are males who came to Grenada to engage in specialised work for different companies.

The health official confirmed that of the 154 people, a significant number is from a company which manufactures non-alcoholic beverages. That company has been closed since Thursday, and workers have informed close friends and family that the closure was to ensure everyone at the company was tested for Covid-19.

The reopening will depend on the result of the PCR samples, and because of the negative rapid test results, currently none of the households has been placed under quarantine.

The 3 individuals were among 76 Trinidadians repatriated via a Caribbean Airlines flight — 25 were students. Trinidad’s Covid-19 health protocol requires that all people entering Trinidad be tested and quarantined for a minimum of 14 days.

The 3 individuals were in Grenada since March, and 2 of them were accompanied by their spouses who have so far tested negative. Both Grenada and Trinidad are awaiting the result of further testing which is expected to be known by Monday, 20 July.

Grenada has recorded 23 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases since March when the first case was announced. There was one asymptomatic person among the 23. To date, there are no deaths and all persons are declared as medically recovered. However, Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, has often informed the public that there can be asymptomatic persons in the public.

There is a continuous education campaign encouraging persons who have flu-like symptoms to get medical attention and as part of measures to reduce and contain the spread, it’s now mandatory for Grenadians to wear a face mask or an appropriate face-covering whenever in public.

The Emergency Powers Regulations also mandates that whenever any person is in the public there should be engaging in social/physical distancing and social activities should not be more than 20. The only exceptions are wedding and funeral which provides for 50 persons to attend.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.