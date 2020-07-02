The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information informs the public that the 2020 CXC private candidate, individual timetables are ready for pick up, at the Examination Unit, in Tanteen, St George.

Candidates and/or individuals collecting timetables should:

Present a valid picture ID;

Be given a note and the valid ID of the person for whom they are collecting, if collecting on someone’s behalf.

This ministry is grateful for the public’s usual kind cooperation.

Ministry of Education

