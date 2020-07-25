25 men who participated in a recent safety at sea training in Trinidad and Tobago are now fully certified.

The Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) for Seafarers was held from 9–17 March 2020. It covered several areas including basic marine safety training, firefighting, first aid, personal survival techniques, personal safety and social responsibility.

The training falls under the Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and the Arts list of initiatives and was held at Caribbean Fisheries Training & Development Institute.

Minister for Youth Development, Sports, Culture & the Arts, Hon. Norland Cox, congratulated the men on their accomplishment and urged them to make full use of the certification. “We have invested in you to ensure that you receive the necessary capacity, to return to Grenada and contribute to the country’s overall development.”

The training and certification were done in accordance with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) standards.

Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Youth Development, Norman Gilbert, said government continues to live up to its mandate of providing necessary training to aid in the development of young people. “After realising there are young men who work tirelessly on the seas and they are not certified, the ministry had to do something about this.”

The first cohort of STCW training was conducted in 2019.

These 25 young men were chosen from over 150 applicants. The ministry congratulates them and wishes them success in their endeavours.

Ministry of Youth Development

