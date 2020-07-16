350 young men throughout the 15 constituencies of Grenada are now enrolled in MPower Programme, which was launched on 10 March 2020, amidst the challenges faced by Covid-19.

MPower 2.0 is implemented by the Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and the Arts and is specially designed to meet the needs of males between the ages of 18-35 years.

The all-male inclusive programme is sponsored by the Government of Grenada and provides the youth with second chance opportunities towards self-empowerment, their wellbeing and skills certification.

The MPower Programme is testament to government’s commitment, in providing the enabling environment, in ensuring that the dreams and aspirations of the young men, throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique are adequately met and no young person is left behind.

Participants in the programme are now engaged in life skills training facilitated through various centres on island.

The commencement of the Small Business component of the programme will kick off in the coming weeks. A monthly community project also forms part of the all-male programme, which will be executed by the participants in their respective communities.

In the coming weeks, site visits will be made to other centres, as the ministry endeavours to promote and highlight the programme.

Ministry of Youth Development

