by Brian JM Joseph

“If you have ever lost a loved one, then you know exactly how it feels. And if you have not, then you cannot possibly imagine it.” Lemony Snicket.

We’re a nation in mourning over the terrible tragedy that took the lives of 3 Grenadians in a deadly vehicular collision that occurred on Monday, 20 July 2020 on the Eastern main road. Across the country, there is profound grief for those lost. We hold the families close to our hearts while lifting them up in supplication.

I believe flags should be flown at half-mast followed by 3 minutes of silence for all the victims that perished in this tragedy.

My sincere condolences to the bereaved families of all those affected. As you mourn, we mourn with you also. May you find comfort in their memories. And please don’t think of your loved ones as being dead, because the wonderful memories that you’re holding on to will keep them alive in your hearts.

Words alone aren’t enough to express how deeply saddened we’re as a people. In times like these, we need to come together as a nation and offer support in whatever way we can, because a little help goes a long way. We’re a resilient people, and together we shall get through this together as one family, one nation, one people.

Although no one was expecting a disaster of that magnitude, it took us all by shock and left us grieving for a son, brother, uncle, likewise a wife, sister, mother and an aunt.

I can only imagine the pain and grief being experienced by the grieving families, for it pains my heart. I know what it feels like when loved ones are taken away in such a tragic way, because I lost my two cousins, who were brothers, on the same day in an accident that happened back in June of 2012.

One needs to gather strength from deep within in order to face these life-changing challenges. Because it brings much pain and heartache to families. I can only describe it as life-changing because the lives of those families affected will never be the same again.

In moments like these, we often fall to our knees in deep supplication and cry, asking why, why me, why my son, why my daughter and why now. In most instances we never get the answers we’re looking for, and we’re often left spending months and years grieving in pain.

What offers us hope is the wonderful memories shared together because that all we can hold on to, while clinging on to the beliefs that we would see our loved ones one day.

It was Jandy Nelson that said and I quote: “Grief is a house where the chairs have forgotten how to hold us, the mirrors how to reflect us, the walls how to contain us.”

