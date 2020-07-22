by Brian JM Joseph

“A lot of people don’t do well simply because they major in minor things.” Jim Rohn.

As a writer, social advocate and public-spirited individual, I have devoted myself to addressing social ills especially things that affect our lives on a daily basis.

Majoring in minors is one of those issues, and it’s big on my agenda for it continues to hinder our progress as a people and as a nation. I will be frank and honest and say that our people “Major in Minors” because they focus on the unimportant things (minors) rather than the more important (major) issues. And it goes against common sense. Evidence is clearly there to be seen, and it’s often reflected in our behaviours.

Over the years our people have been giving energy to the wrong things by majoring in minors. When energies should be channelled trying to improve our situations likewise finding solutions to societal problems, while focusing on building stronger communities and better relationships with each other. Instead, they find themselves majoring in minors, creating a serious bone of contention with others for selfish reasons.

Before you attack someone, stop for a while and think and remember, “I’m entitled to my opinion, or I have a right to my opinion.” And that must never be taken away from me but rather it must be respected because it’s my opinion. With keen observation over the years, I have noticed that we no longer respect each other’s opinions for it’s always a tug of war as to who will have the last say. We look for ways to disrespect one another especially on social media platforms, because it’s the perfect place for doing so, especially when we want to show our foolhardiness.

This kind of ghastly behaviour is unacceptable and it’s becoming very worrisome. We tend to know more about our neighbour’s business than the issues we’re faced with on a daily basis in our own country. We’re not even aware of what’s really happening around us. When it comes to our holistic development we’re lagging behind by far. We certainly have a long way to go before we rid ourselves of this cancer that’s destroying our society.

The reason why we cannot move forward as a people and as a nation is because we haven’t valued the importance of holistic development. Unfortunately, we failed to realise that without it, we cannot develop intellectually, mentally, physically, emotionally and socially. If only we can just engage in positivity, towards one another, Grenada would be a better place. If only we can just lift each other up and stop majoring in minors our community, our country will be a better place.

As a people we need to get ourselves involved in constructive things like nation building, lifting up one another etc. We shouldn’t spend time and energy tearing and fighting down each another with nasty comments. Majoring in minors haven’t gotten us anywhere yet as a nation. The gutter politics, mudslinging, bashing, mischaracterisation and biasness — all of these inessential things that our people are engaging because “it isn’t necessary at all.”

Let’s remember that not all conversations require an answer or your response.

We need to strive for unity and togetherness as a people. It’s time we learn to respect people’s opinions by showing respect because everyone is entitled to their opinion. If we want to develop holistically “we need to grow up as a people.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.