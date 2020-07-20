The National Democratic Congress deeply mourns the passing of one of our country’s foremost cultural icons, David ‘Peck’ Edwards.

We in the NDC see his passing as a tremendous loss to Grenada, since he was definitely a national treasure. He contributed to national development in various fields including basketball, football, journalism and music; but it was his contribution to steelpan music that is unmatched.

While we grieve with his passing, we as a party believe that in the holistic development of our people, are comforted by the number of lives “Peck” positively impacted over many years, through this noble instrument, the steel pan.

We are especially and eternally grateful to him for inculcating in hundreds of young Grenadians, values and virtues such as discipline, diligence, teamwork, patience, sacrifice and commitment. Values that are in sync with our party’s ethos.

The NDC extends sincere condolences to Mrs Edwards, his mother, siblings, aunts, other family members and the steelband fraternity.

An NDC government will ensure that his legacy lives on and that pan and pannists get the respect and support that they rightfully deserve.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

NDC

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.