With the opening of Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport on 15 July, as part of the Government of Grenada’s phased strategy to restart the destination’s tourism industry, Air Canada will resume scheduled service to the tri-island nation of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique on 10 August.

Canada is included in the Medium Risk Countries due to active but manageable transmission, however, visitors travelling from these destinations are still required to agree to, and observe, mandatory protocols prior to booking, and on arrival to the island.

“This is a huge step for Pure Grenada, as we continue to observe a measured approach to reopening the destination to international travellers,” commented Patricia Maher, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA). “As one of our key source markets, we are pleased to know that we will be able to welcome back visitors from Canada. While we are happy to have visitors explore our vibrant culture and immersive activities, we encourage all travellers to be mindful and ensure they adhere to the current advisories implemented to ensure their health and safety while visiting Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean.”

There are opportunities to explore, relax and unwind on Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean. With diverse offerings such as culinary, soft adventure, romance, leisure, and sailing experiences targeting a varied audience including solo travellers, couples and families, travellers can easily tailor their trip based on their passion or to satisfy their curiosity.

Air Canada’s weekly scheduled flight will operate on Mondays, utilising the carrier’s main line as opposed to the Rouge that was used in the past. The flight will depart Toronto Pearson International Airport at 9 am and arrive at Maurice Bishop International Airport at 2:05 pm. The return flight leaves Grenada at 3 pm and arrives in Toronto at 8:25 pm.

For complete details on required travel protocols and general destination information, visit www.puregrenada.com.

GTA

