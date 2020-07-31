With the opening of Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport on 15 July, as part of the Government of Grenada’s phased strategy to restart the destination’s tourism industry, Air Canada will resume scheduled service to the tri-island nation of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique on 10 August.
Canada is included in the Medium Risk Countries due to active but manageable transmission, however, visitors travelling from these destinations are still required to agree to, and observe, mandatory protocols prior to booking, and on arrival to the island.
“This is a huge step for Pure Grenada, as we continue to observe a measured approach to reopening the destination to international travellers,” commented Patricia Maher, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA). “As one of our key source markets, we are pleased to know that we will be able to welcome back visitors from Canada. While we are happy to have visitors explore our vibrant culture and immersive activities, we encourage all travellers to be mindful and ensure they adhere to the current advisories implemented to ensure their health and safety while visiting Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean.”
There are opportunities to explore, relax and unwind on Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean. With diverse offerings such as culinary, soft adventure, romance, leisure, and sailing experiences targeting a varied audience including solo travellers, couples and families, travellers can easily tailor their trip based on their passion or to satisfy their curiosity.
Air Canada’s weekly scheduled flight will operate on Mondays, utilising the carrier’s main line as opposed to the Rouge that was used in the past. The flight will depart Toronto Pearson International Airport at 9 am and arrive at Maurice Bishop International Airport at 2:05 pm. The return flight leaves Grenada at 3 pm and arrives in Toronto at 8:25 pm.
For complete details on required travel protocols and general destination information, visit www.puregrenada.com.
GTA
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Americans is very very unstable. They dont commply.lookat the way they behave during this deadly times. The Grenada Government is wise, and they’re making wise decisions. Blame the American Government. The Government of Grenada worked very hatd to maintained thrir little island. They don’t want to risk it. Sorry Grenadians living in this Unstable America. Be patient and pray that good things will work out for you to come home..
This article is all about tourism. As this heartless regime have shown they are not concerned about Grenadians. There are hundreds of Grenadians stranded in New York due to no fault of theirs but this government is looking for tourist but stop fooling yourself foreign tourist are not coming.
You are wasting your energy with Pure Grenada when you just tell the whole world that you are planning to impose an indefinite State of Emergency.
Fair point, well made.
Canada is only accepting citizens. Residents etc no visitors or tourist as yet. But grenada not even trying to get their nationals back only thinking of tourism what’s wrong with this picture r we that stupid why leave your people in another’s mans country to suffer the government doesn’t care about and for its nationals .we are grenadians that being out since march unable to pay for chartered flights etc because they already booked with jetblue for a long time waiting to get home .Now even doing the test no guarantee on getting results in time come on Mr prime Minister bring your people home quarantine for 14days whatever then do the test Get them home.
The story states ” visitors must adhere to the current advisories” yet nowhere are the Med Risk Entry Protocols being imposed. Why is the story not fully forthcoming.