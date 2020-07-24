The Government of Grenada announces the commencement of the 2020 Uniform Assistance Programme.

Applications can be made at the Constituency Offices/SEED Offices at the various locations across the island.

Applications must be completed at these Offices on or before 7 August 2020.

Please note:

Applicants must meet the standard eligibility criteria.

Applicants must present the birth certificate/s of their child/children on whose behalf they are applying, since this is a requirement with the new online platform.

The government seeks your kind cooperation in this regard, as it endeavours to alleviate the financial challenges of low-income and vulnerable families through the administration of the Uniform Assistance Programme.

Office of the Prime Minister

