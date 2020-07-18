by Brian JM Joseph

I wrote an article recently which was shared on Now Grenada entitled “Safety precautions needed at St George’s Bus Terminal.” Well, things have just gotten worse and it can only be described as “chaotic scenes.”

It’s very upsetting and vexing that those in authority haven’t taken any actions in addressing this ongoing situation. We have a disaster in the making and I sounded the warning and yet no one is listening.

We need revised protocols as it relates to operational structures at the St George’s Bus Terminal. I cannot keep stressing how chaotic, it is for commuters on the Western side. I’m fed up of mass gathering, pushing, shoving and stampede-like atmosphere for buses every evening. I’m calling on relevant authorities to do something in curbing this dangerous situation. If we’re really serious about preventing the spread of Covid-19, something would’ve been done already in bringing some relief to the ongoing situation at the St George’s Bus Terminal.

On 17 July 2020, we learnt that 3 Trinidadians tested positive for Covid-19 after departing Grenada. Despite being told we were Covid free, many of us let our guard down by becoming very complacent and irresponsible. We have forgotten all that was said about asymptomatic individuals. They’re healthy carriers and they don’t show signs and symptoms. Everyone needs to be extra cautious and now, we have to prepare for community spread. The Ministry of Health Task Force is now doing contact tracing. After their preliminary findings, a report will be made available. I’m pretty sure this is a daunting process for the task force.

We still have to continue to take the necessary precautions and therefore practice social distancing likewise the wearing of masks out in public and sanitisation of hands.

This is an urgent call to those in authority. Please do something about the chaos experiences on a daily basis at the St George’s Bus Terminal before we have an uncontrollable outbreak of Covid-19 on our hands.

