The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation will commence rehabilitation of the section of the Mt Parnassus Road between Valley View Drive and Dr Belmar Driveway.

In that regard, the Mt Parnassus Road will be closed for that section from Thursday, 16 July 2020 to facilitate the repairs to the road which will also include the construction of a retaining wall.

The general public is advised that the work is planned for 1 month. Upon completion of the Mt Parnassus Road, work will commence at Marrast Hill.

The ministry apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.

Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation

