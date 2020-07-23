A group of local and Caribbean researchers, in collaboration with the St George’s University’s Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and the Ministry of Health, determined to minimise the impact of Covid-19 in Grenada, is inviting all of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to participate in a survey to share information on their knowledge, attitudes and practices as it relates to Covid-19.

Globally Covid-19 has infected over 13 million people and killed more than half a million. In the Caribbean region, over 20,000 people have been infected with over 800 deaths. These numbers continue to increase daily. While no deaths have occurred in Grenada, with our borders opening locally, regionally and internationally, there is an increased chance for infection rates increasing and deaths occurring. It is now of the utmost importance to build on current strategies to minimise the impact of Covid-19. Therefore, the help of the general public is needed to make this happen.

During the period 23-30 July, the general public aged 18 years and older, will be invited to participate in a telephone survey or internet-based survey. SMS messages will be sent out to mobile phone customers on both DIGICEL and FLOW networks and telephone calls will be made to landline customers to reach persons with limited internet access.

The survey asks questions related to Covid-19 and will help to identify misconceptions, understand attitudes and current practices toward the Covid-19 disease, including chronic non-communicable diseases, gender-based violence, sexual and reproductive health, nutrition and physical activity, alcohol consumption and mental health.

The social and psychological effects of Covid-19 on the population will be seen for years to come. To mitigate these effects, information on the status of these factors must be gathered and used to plan targeted interventions.

As such, your participation and the results of this survey will contribute to the global body of knowledge on populations knowledge, attitudes and practices pertaining to Covid-19, as well as to inform prevention and control programs for future response planning and policy development. Your participation will, therefore, contribute to reducing the impact of Covid-19 on the Grenadian population.

We extend sincere thanks to the volunteers, and to DIGICEL and FLOW for their support and to you the general public for your anticipated participation.

For more information about the Covid-19 KAP survey please contact Dr Tonia Frame (473-418-7877; [email protected]) or Dr Sonia Nixon (473-410-6789; [email protected])

St George’s University, Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine

