by Linda Straker

Grenada no longer under curfew from 7 July

Only businesses approved to operate will be allowed to open

All persons once in public must practice physical distancing and wear a mask or face covering

All airports and seaports remain closed

Effective 7 am on 7 July 2020, Grenada will no longer be under curfew as part of measures enforced by government to contain the spread of Covid-19. Citizens will have to comply with the updated emergency powers regulations which provide for free movement of citizens and a limited number of persons to socialise together as a group for an event.

The updated regulations gazetted on 6 July 2020 provide for the free movement of citizens until 11:59 pm on 14 July 2020. Since Grenada declared a state of emergency in March, the Cabinet has approved weekly regulations. In April, Parliament approved for the state of emergency to be extended for no more than 6 months.

Despite the lifting of the curfew, the regulation states that only the businesses that are approved to operate will be allowed to open, and all persons once in public must practice the physical distancing protocol and wear a mask or face covering. Permission is granted on the recommendation by the Covid Inspection Committee after an application for reopening is approved.

“Every person shall, whenever he is outside of his place of residence – (a) wear a mask or suitable covering over his nose and mouth, and (b) at all times as far as practicable distance himself at least six feet (6 feet) from any other person,” states the regulation which outlines that the only exemption from physical distancing and mask-wearing protocol are cases of medical emergency.

With regards to social activities, only groups of 20 are allowed for social events, but groups of 50 are permitted for weddings and funerals. “No person shall host or attend – (a) any social activity of any description hosting more than twenty persons; or (b) a funeral hosting more than 50 persons in addition to the officiant and essential mortuary staff; or (c) a wedding hosting more than 50 persons in addition to the officiant, the bride and the groom,” says section nine of the regulation.

With regards to international travel, the regulations say that except with the prior written permission of the Grenada Airports Authority, all airports including private airports and fixed-base operations (FBOs) shall be closed to incoming international flights carrying any passenger. “All seaports shall be closed to regional and international seafaring and private boating; and no person shall be permitted to enter and disembark for any reason, including transiting through the State of Grenada, except with the permission of the Airports Authority and the Ministry of Health.”

Section 6 of the regulations focus on physical distancing and sanitation protocol and states every establishment or business shall practice the physical distancing of 6 feet. “All customers and staff maintain physical distancing of no less than 6 feet in or outside their business.” The regulations explain that management of the business place shall determine the number of persons that may be permitted in the establishment at any one time by permitting one person for every 30 square feet of store space.

Business places shall place distance markers 6 feet apart, indicating where each customer must stand on a line at a checkout point as well as place distance markers 6 feet apart on the outside of the establishment, indicating where customers must stand while waiting to enter the establishment. “Every establishment or business, including operators of motor omnibuses, hiring cars and taxis, shall administer or facilitate sanitisation of the hands of every person upon entry into the establishment or business.” The regulation mandates that employees of a hospital or health care, medical, residential care establishment or facility and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force shall take reasonable steps to comply with the requirements unless it is reasonably impracticable.

