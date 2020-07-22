by Linda Straker

Lockdown had significant financial loss for both private and public sectors

On 5 May, Grenada 2020 carnival celebrations cancelled

Carnival Monday and Tuesday cancelled as public holidays

The cancellation of Spicemas 2020 has also resulted in the cancellation of the days observed as carnival Monday and Tuesday as public holidays.

“We can’t have it because if we do, if you have a holiday what are you going to do, just sit home…a lot of people will, in fact, use it to feel it’s a holiday let’s have fun and not necessarily within the confines of the Covid protocol we have established,” Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell said as he confirmed that 10 and 11 August 2020 are no longer public holidays as gazetted at the start of 2020.

“We better be safe than sorry,” he said as he justified the cancellation. “We have seen enough holidays, we have had to lock down this country for almost 3 months…we have to get back to business, get back to some form of serious economic life in the country,” he said.

Pointing out that the lockdown from late March to mid-May which was done to protect the country from having an outbreak of Covid-19 is having significant financial loss for both the private and public sectors, Prime Minister Mitchell said that government has suffered enormous loss of revenue.

“We cannot continue that mindset of free time. I don’t think it’s right. I don’t enjoy telling people that we have to forego the Monday holiday half-day Tuesday, but hopefully next year we going to have a bumper time,” he said. “Hopefully by the time the vaccine comes on stream and we can protect ourselves, we will be much safer. I believe that we are sacrificing today for a more successful 2021.”

On 5 May 2020, Grenada officially announced the cancellation of 2020 carnival celebrations saying citing it is the type of event that can give rise to a second wave of Covid-19 infections which could further impact the country. “Grenada, like the rest of the world is dealing with the wide-ranging effects of Covid-19, not only on public health and the local economy but also our way of life. While great effort has been made by the local authorities to manage the spread of this disease, an event, the size and nature of our carnival can give rise to the often-touted “second wave” of Covid-19 and further impact the lives and livelihoods of Grenadians,” the Spicemas Corporation said in a news release.

At the time, the country was in total lockdown and had closed its borders. However, the country reopened its borders on 15 July for commercial passenger traffic within Caricom and charter flights from international markets.

As of 1 August 2020, Grenada’s international airport will be resuming scheduled regular flights.

