The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public and in particular motorists that there will be a delay in vehicular traffic on Sunday, 5 July 2020, between 6 am to midnight (12 pm), along Constantine Public Road (about 200 metres from the Constantine Government School in the direction of Willis).

Motorists are asked to approach the area with caution.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

