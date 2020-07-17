by Linda Straker

Delvin Noel made his first court appearance on Friday, 17 July

If convicted, he can receive maximum penalty of life imprisonment

Police yet to charge someone for causing death of Kimron Charles of Boca

The latest person accused of non-capital murder is Delvin Noel, and he made his first court appearance at the Grenville Magistrate Court on Friday, 17 July 2020.

The 24-year-old farmer was remanded to custody and is scheduled to make his second appearance in court on Friday, 7 August. He had no legal representation for the indictable offence which if convicted, can result in him receiving the maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

He is accused of causing the death of Kyron Tannis on Gladstone Road, Grenville. Tannis sustained several chops in what is described as an “ambush last Saturday night.” He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Princess Alice Hospital.

A comparison of homicide data of 2019 and 2020 has shown that in Grenada there is an increase in homicide matters for 2020. For the period January to July 2019 Grenada recorded 9 homicides but for the same period in 2020, there have been 12.

Of the 12 remains unsolved. Police are yet to charge someone for causing the death of Kimron Charles of Boca who was found dead on 2 April 2020.

