by Linda Straker

Delvin Noel accused of causing death of Kyron Tannis

Will appear at Grenville Magistrate Court on Friday, 17 July

Police have charged one man for the homicide which occurred last weekend in Grenville.

Delvin Noel, a 24-year-old farmer, is facing one count of noncapital murder and will appear at the Grenville Magistrate Court on Friday, 17 July 2020.

He is accused of causing the death of Kyron Tannis on Gladstone Road last Saturday night. Tannis who was stabbed close to the ribs, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Princess Alice Hospital.

Grenada recorded 2 homicides last weekend.

